A PRINTING giant has invested £450million in its latest factory and tech upgrades and new job opportunities.

Instantprint founders James Kinsella and Adam Carnell

The cash injection from Instantprint has seen the Manvers-based firm – the UK’s largest online printer – invest in new kit as well as more than 40 new jobs in areas including customer service and web design.

The Hunkeler is a top of the line inline cutting solution that is boosting the efficiency of the print production facility at Brookfields Park, as well as cutting paper waste in line with the company's new sustainability strategy.

Head of Instantprint Laura Mucklow said: “Our investment presents opportunities for both instantprint and individuals in the region who are seeking employment within a dynamic and expanding enterprise.

New kit: Hunkeler CS8 Cutting Line

“It also means we’re able to offer our customers better quality products on a fast turnaround at a price that is fair.