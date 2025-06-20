Printing firm's £500k cutting edge tech investment

instantprint has invested £500,000 in new tech

AN ONLINE printing company has announced a half-a-million pound investment to transform its business card range.

Instantprint – based at Brookfields Park, Manvers Way – is using the same punch technology trusted to manufacture Las Vegas playing cards.

The upgrade, says the company, means customers can now expect “sharper cuts, smoother edges and business cards that feel as premium as a winning hand.”

This latest investment brings the company’s total to in excess of £8million in the past year, from the UK’s second nanographic press to state-of-the-art large format print equipment, enabling the launch of their new large format range, all focused on improving speed, quality and product innovation at its Rotherham HQ.

The change to business cards comes in response to customer feedback and a recent brand survey, which showed that business owners want more from their printed products and instantprint has listened.

Head of instantprint Laura Mucklow said: “Business cards might be small, but they pack a serious punch when it comes to first impressions.

“We’ve taken feedback from our clients and invested in exactly what they told us they wanted – technology that delivers high-quality, reliable results.

“We’ve always believed that every business deserves print that performs like a pro.

“With this investment, we’re helping our customers make a knock-out first impression.”

Alongside its operational advancements, instantprint has earned more than 20 industry awards and commendations in the last financial year including winning for Energy and Sustainability in Make UK’s Regional Manufacturing Awards and Highly Commended at the Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards for Large Business of the Year and Sustainability.