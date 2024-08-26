Primary school pupils create 'wonderful adaptations' at first film-making camp

Tarn Willers (back, second left) with Ciné Schools students - including one posing with his Oscar

PRIMARY school pupils created three “'wonderful adaptations” at Rotherham's first film-making camp which was attended by a home-grown Oscar winner.

Film education provider Ciné Schools welcomed a select group of children, aged between eight and 11, to the summer course thanks to support from Rotherham-based charity PHASE Worldwide.

Oscar winner Tarn Willers was in attendance at Rotherham College along with experienced film-makers and educators to help kids produce a short movie from scratch in just one week.

Former Thomas Rotherham student and Ciné Schools ambassador Tarn, who grew up in Kimberworth and recently won an Oscar for best sound on the film The Zone of Interest, said: “It is so exciting to be able to offer children from Rotherham and the surrounding area a really fun and exciting introduction to the screen arts.”

Ciné Schools founder George Young said: “Students, children and now film-makers made three wonderful adaptations from scenes in their favourite books.

“They composed and performed their own soundtracks, created the sound effects, make-up and built the props.

“In fact, everything was made by them – primary school students from Rotherham.

“It was amazing having the team from ITV over, too.

“Their involvement in telling our story is so important to helping benefit so many more by spreading the word to other schools and parents.

“By the end of the week all that was left to do is edit the short films before they are released through Ciné Schools channels later in the summer.

"These films will then be shown at screenings all over the country.”

Fr o m J a n u a r y, C i n é Schools will work with local primary schools to offer Film Academy after school clubs in the area.

Plans are currently being finalised with a view to expanding the offer across the town and South Yorkshire over the next academic year.

The majority of Ciné Schools’ work has previously been carried out in and around London, but PHASE Worldwide founder and chair of trustees Nick Cragg, who is also chairman of Rotherham Titans Rugby Club, said: “It’s vital that we can offer such opportunities to children in Rotherham.”