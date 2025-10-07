Pregnant women urged to get free flu vaccination

Pregnant women are being urged to get tje flu jab - pic by pressmaster

HEALTH bosses are encouraging pregnant women across the Dearne Valley to get their free flu vaccination to help protect themselves and their unborn babies this winter.

Katrina Taylor, specialist midwife for public health, said: “Flu is not just a bad cold – it can be dangerous during pregnancy.

“The flu jab is quick, safe and free, and it gives you the best protection against getting seriously ill.

“It also helps protect your newborn in those precious early months.

“Please don’t wait – speak to your midwife or doctor and get vaccinated as soon as you can.”

Dr Nick Mallaband, acting executive medical director at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, added: “Getting vaccinated is one of the simplest and most effective things you can do to stay well during pregnancy.

“It lowers your risk of becoming seriously unwell and protects both you and your baby.

“Flu can be serious during pregnancy, increasing the risk of complications and the chance of needing hospital care.

“Having the flu jab not only protects the mother, but also passes on vital antibodies to the baby, giving them some protection for the first few months of life.

“Don’t wait – protect yourself and your baby and get your flu jab today.

“We urge all expectant mums to take up this offer.”

Pregnant women can drop in for their free flu vaccination at the Antenatal Clinics at Doncaster or Bassetlaw Hospitals between 9am and 4pm, from Monday to Friday.

For more information visit www.dbth.nhs.uk/.