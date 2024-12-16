Pre-Christmas cash bonanza for hundreds in Postcode Lottery windfall

Rising to the occasion: Cake-maker Lauren and her mum Andrea

ROTHERHAM residents have been left celebrating an early Christmas, with Postcode Lottery windfall of £17.5m to share.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ROTHERHAM residents have been left celebrating a Postcode Lottery windfall, sharing a £17.5m payout.

The biggest winner was Lauren Tomlinson, who had a double payday with two prizes of £418,057 each - because she’d bought two tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her immediate reaction was to give one to her parents, who have shared a year of health problems.

Big numbers: Lauren with her partner's brother Sean Banks and wife Rachel

Lauren and her mum Andrea have both had cancer and her dad Darren had a severe stroke.

The future was already looking brighter, with Lauren expecting a child in June next year and working hard to build a cake-baking business, Tomo’s Cakes, from a cabin in her garden.

Now she is hoping to open a shop in town.

She said: “I’ve had cancer, my mum’s had cancer and my dad had a massive stroke. But we just get by, as you do. It will monumentally change Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebration: Audrey and Wayne

Despite her good fortune, she has pledged to continue baking cakes for her customers’ orders - including five birthday cakes on the day she was told of the bumper win.

She was among hundreds of players to score wins when the S65 3 postcode was selected as Saturday’s winner.

Others received prizes between £24,266 and £97,064 - including extended family. Her partner’s brother Sean Banks and his wife Rachel were among those who landed a £24,266 payout.

Aside from helping her parents and boosting her business, Lauren is now planning a celebration holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t even know what I’m going to do with this money. I’ll look after mum and dad and go on holiday - and I’m having a baby.

“I want to go the Thailand and Jamaica. I’ve always wanted to go to Jamaica - I love Bob Marley. But we’ll wait until after the baby is born,” she said.

Neighbour Audrey Jaeger-Cooper was another to win £418,057 and is planning to splash out on a ‘Batman’ car for her husband Wayne - but is also looking for a holiday in the Maldives.

She said: “I would have been happy with £5,000. I’m still in shock.

“It just means so much and it can help so many people.”

The People’s Postcode Lottery staged an event at Magna for winners to pick up their cheques