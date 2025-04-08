Praise for Thurnscoe nursery from Ofsted

Praise: Staff encourage children's development

A THURNSCOE nursery has been praised for its “outstanding” behaviour and attitudes as part an Ofsted rating which ranked it as “good” overall.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hilltoppers nursery is base at The Hill Primary Academy is part of the Astrea Academy Trust and was inspected in February, achieving “good” status in all areas other than behaviour and attitudes, where it was deemed “outstanding”.

Ofsted inspectors said The Hilltoppers, which cares for children up to four years, was a “nurturing nursery”, where staff took time to get to know children well and develop positive relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff had consistently high expectations of behaviour, encouraging children to be “kind, caring and thoughtful towards each other” and, as a result, they were extremely well behaved.

Staff were also praised for organising the nursery environment so children had access to a wide variety of “stimulating resources and activities that ignite their curiosity”.

Work towards developing children’s communication and language skills, as well as physical development, were also highlighted.

The nursery’s support for children with special educational needs and disabilities was also highlighted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nursery Manager Amymarie Fielding said: “We are incredibly proud of this glowing report from Ofsted and I would like to thank all the staff for their hard work to make The Hilltoppers the nurturing nursery that it is.

“We are delighted that the inspectors highlighted the excellent behaviour and attitudes of all children at The Hilltoppers.

“We pride ourselves on offering a place where babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers feel safe and well cared for, while giving them all the learning opportunities they need to flourish and develop.”

Chief executive officer of Astrea Academy Trust, Rowena Hackwood, said: “This is a fantastic and well-deserved Ofsted report for The Hilltoppers nursery and I would like to congratulate Amymarie and all the team there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is clear that the nursery is a highly nurturing environment where early years children are well cared for, while having the opportunity to explore the world around them and meet their developmental milestones.

“As a trust, we are committed to making sure that all pupils can learn, thrive and go on to lead successful lives and it is wonderful to see that The Hilltoppers is getting young children off to the best possible start.”