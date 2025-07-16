Praise for fire service improvements - but more needs to be done

SOUTH Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been praised for making improvements in the last three years - but the chief fire officer accepts more work is needed to take the brigade into the country’s top flight.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate carry out regular reviews of all fire services and last visited South Yorkshire in 2022, with the grading system for performance being changed since then.

However, Inspector Michelle Skeer reported “We were pleased to see that the service has made progress since the 2022 inspection.

“For example, it has modernised its fire engine fleet, and it has planned further improvements.”

The service was ranked as ‘good’ in five areas and given a new rating of ‘adequate’ for six others.

The top ranking is ‘outstanding’ with ‘requires improvement’ and ‘inadequate’ at the bottom of the scale.

SYFRS was regarded as good in preventing fires and other risks, making the best use of its resources, ensuring it is affordable both now and in the future, promoting the right values and culture, and ensuring fairness and promoting diversity.

It scored adequate for understanding the risk of fire and other emergencies, protecting the public through fire regulation, responding to fires and other emergencies, responding to major incidents, getting the right people with the right skills and developing leaders.

Praise: But South Yorkshire's fire chief wants to see more improvements

Chief Fire Officer Chris Kirby, said: “I’m pleased with the content of the report- though we also have more work to get to where we want to be as a service.

“Clearly, there is still room for improvement. We aspire to be one of the country’s leading fire and rescue services.

“Based on these results, we are not quite there yet.

“But overall, it’s clear that the hard work people across the service have put in to improve our performance since our last inspection has paid off.

“We will now look to address the remaining areas for improvement which inspectors identified, as we strive towards a better service for all those we serve and employ.”

The report recognised that SYFRS had made “good progress” in making sure on-call fire engines were available more often - and fully crewed - though there was still progress to make.

The service has spent years struggling to balance the books financially as a result of the austerity year.