Praise for cancer care in national survey
Patients involved in the latest National Cancer Patient Experience Survey showed high levels of satisfaction across a range of measures at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.
Feedback highlighted that patients felt supported and well-informed throughout their treatment. Almost all respondents said the advice from their main contact person was helpful, while the majority reported that their care plans were kept up-to-date.
Many also spoke positively about the information they were given on available support, and about how well the care team worked together.
Overall, respondents said the care they received and the service “exceeded expected performance” in a number of key areas, had no scores below the expected range, and achieved 80 per cent or higher satisfaction in the majority of questions asked.
Lesley Barnett, head of cancer services at DBTH, said: "We are really pleased with the results of this year’s survey, which reflect the dedication and compassion of our colleagues across cancer services.
“Knowing that patients feel supported, respected and cared for is so important to us, and we will continue working hard to build on this positive feedback and further improve the experience for everyone who comes through our care."
Since the survey, a number of significant developments have been introduced to further enhance cancer care in the region including the Montagu Community Diagnostic Centre – a state-of-the-art facility offering CT, MRI, ultrasound, endoscopy, dermoscopy, liver screening and other diagnostic tests – which is now fully operational.