In 2016, aged 14, I stepped into Grimm and Co through a 'secret portal' into a story-making workshop.
It was a year later when they made ‘The Embassy for Reimagining Rotherham’, which ultimately evolved into Children’s Capital of Culture – and then a year after that when I became a volunteer, and helped deliver part of it.
Since then, I've got an English degree from Oxford, finished an English MA at York, and am now, aged 23, back home during this Children’s Capital of Culture festival year and working as a CCoC trainee at Skills Street – a new ‘world-of-work’ education centre being developed at Gulliver's Valley.
It feels surreal to see those first initial workshops grow into a full-scale, borough-wide programme – alongside me going from an arty teenager to beginning a professional creative career, full-circling back to my Rotherham roots.
My university experiences helped me realise just how important initiatives like Children’s Capital of Culture are.
I rarely encountered anyone else from the north, let alone South Yorkshire, and most of my course-mates moved to London after graduating to begin their careers.
The fact is, in places like Rotherham, people face systemic barriers to attainment that other more affluent regions don’t have, making education and careers more difficult to access.
Postcodes shouldn’t determine potential.
CCoC is helping challenge regional inequality, giving young people opportunities that aren’t dependent on qualifications, and the chance to re-write Rotherham’s narrative.
My traineeship at Skills Street makes me feel part of those big changes.
I’m co-designing a ‘creative and cultural zone’, highlighting routes into those industries and Rotherham’s own cultural and heritage organisations.
I meet with new businesses almost every week, write funding bids and policies, deliver activities to schools, and research how we make and measure social impact that improves our community.
Had I not gone in to Grimm and Co all those years ago, I may not be where I am now.
Children’s Capital of Culture will give more young people in Rotherham creative opportunities that can help build their futures – plus a better future for our borough.
