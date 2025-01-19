Post Office consult over new Goldthorpe branch

Doncaster Road: Location for planned new branch

GOLDTHORPE Post Office is expected to move to a new location on the village’s main street because the existing postmaster has resigned.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That means the existing premises, on Market Street, will be withdrawn from use.

However, the Post Office have found a new location, at the Best Store in Doncaster Road, where it is proposed a new branch would operate as one of the network’s ‘local’ style branches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That would bring advances to customers through extended opening hours, providing extra convenience, according to the Post Office.

But they are undertaking a public consultation before final decisions are taken.

That will end on February 28, and it is expected the branch will move at some point in the March to April period this year.

The Post Office said in a statement: “The current postmaster has resigned and the premises has been withdrawn for Post Office use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have therefore had to identify an alternative location to continue to offer Post Office series to the local community.

“We are pleased to confirm that a new operator has been appointed.

“Our priority is to safeguard our services in the locality in the longer term and the relocation of Goldthorpe Post Office would enable us to maintain a Post Office service to our customers in the local community, subject to consultation.”

If the proposals for the move of premises go ahead, it would mean the new branch would be open for extended hours, compared to the existing branch.

The Post Office have switched to a system of having ‘open’ counters, rather than old-style secure booths.