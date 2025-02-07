Positive results on work to improve adult learning in Rotherham
Rotherham Council and the South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority have worked together since 2022 to create courses for residents to improve their skills, alongside the other three councils in the county.
An event took place at the New York stadium to recognise the achievements of those involved in the Multiply courses, part of the Government’s Skills for Life programme.
In Rotherham, Grace Woodger took the ‘progress to success’ award, with Joshua Gurnhill taking the ‘outstanding achievement’ prize, Andleeb Munwar ‘outstanding tutor’ and Premier Learning recognised as ‘outstanding organisation’.
Head of adult skills at SYMCA, Melissa Gresswell, said those present had “heard from those at the heart of communities how the programme has encouraged people to progress, not just into formal learning around mathematics but into better higher paid jobs because of the boost in confidence the programme has given them.”