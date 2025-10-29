'Positive' play times for pupils after £5k grant

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY: Tesco staff promote the grants programme

A JUNIOR school is set to transform its outdoor space into a “vibrant area” after being selected as a winner in a national chain supermarket's £5,000 Golden Grant competition.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brinsworth Manor Junior School is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer at Waverley Express who took part in a lucky dip to find a golden version of the supermarket's famous blue voting token.

The customer then used it to award a grant to one of three local schools in the retailer’s Stronger Starts voting round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Hunt, deputy headteacher at Brinsworth Manor Junior School, said: “Thanks to the Tesco Stronger Starts grant, we will be able to transform our outdoor space into a vibrant area that promotes sport, wellbeing, and positive play.

“This funding will make a huge difference to our pupils by giving them the chance to build friendships, develop new skills, and enjoy active, happy break times every day.”

Store manager Richard Hoff said: “We are delighted to see Brinsworth Manor Junior School awarded £5,000 through our Stronger Starts Golden Grants draw.

“The event was a great opportunity for our customers to learn more about the three local schools in the Stronger Starts voting round and we hope to see the two remaining schools increase their vote between now and the end of voting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to all our customers who took part in the draw and congratulations to Brinsworth Manor Junior School for winning this one off £5,000 grant.”

Since launching in 2016, the grants programme has given in excess of £120million to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.