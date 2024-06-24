Porcupine family make their point at Rotherham theme park
Dad Spike, mum Drusilla and baby son Oz are settling in at Gulliver’s Valley, following the family-run theme park offering a new home to a range of animals from Mayfield Animal Park.
Spike and co have joined Brazilian Cavie guinea pigs and meerkats, who were among the first to arrive at Gulliver’s following the move.
Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Spike, Drusilla and Oz to Gulliver’s Valley and can’t wait to see our visitors’ reactions.
“It is great to see the animals from Mayfield settling into their new home and to see the range of animals growing.
“The meerkats are very cute, and they are very entertaining to watch as they play and go about their day.
“We’re sure that our customers will love them all.”
Andrew Jonas, director at Mayfield Animal Park, said: “The porcupine family joined us from Wildheart Sanctuary on the Isle of Wight and are a really welcome addition at Gulliver’s Valley.
“Porcupines are fascinating animals covered in approximately 30,000 quills, they eat a wide range of plants and can live as long as 18 years.”
The relocation of the Animal Farm has seen Andrew, his wife Keeley, and three current members of Mayfield staff working with the animal care team already based at Gulliver’s Valley.
