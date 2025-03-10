The Woodman at Woodlaithesplaceholder image
The Woodman at Woodlaithes

Popular Rotherham pub reopens after a refurbishment

By Richard Fidler
Published 10th Mar 2025, 14:50 BST
The well-loved Woodman reopened on Friday, March 7, unveiling a £375,000 transformation that introduces the unique “Two Door Pub” concept, offering a brilliant bar area and a dedicated family lounge.

The Woodman is on the old Silverwood Colliery site at Woodlaithes, near Bramley.

Locals can now drop by for a pint and a bite to eat, celebrating unmissable moments in the heart of the community. The new bar area is complete with 4K big-screen TVs, TNT and Sky Sports – an exciting new amenity for the pub.

The new design divides the pub into two distinct areas: a vibrant locals' bar and a warm, welcoming family lounge, designed around families’ needs. A central partition creates these separate spaces, allowing guests to enjoy everything they love under one roof and a place for everyone to feel they belong.

General manager Scott Kennedy and his team at The Woodman.

The Woodman at Woodlaithes reopened its doors recently after a refurbishment.

The Woodman at Woodlaithes reopened its doors recently after a refurbishment.

The Woodman at Woodlaithes reopened its doors recently after a refurbishment.

