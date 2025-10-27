Poppies proudly on display for Remembrance in Hoyland

ALL PRESENT and correct - just days after it seemed Hoyland’s annual poppy display was doomed the wooden flowers, each carrying the name of a fallen serviceman, have gone up in the area.

The flowers, around 380 in total, symbolise the sacrifice made by each of those lost in conflicts and have been erected on the route the November 9 parade will take. Advice given on safety grounds left Hoyland Remembrance and Parade Group believing it would be impractical to go ahead with the display this year - partly for the logistical reasons of how they needed to be installed, but also because it was assumed there would be too few locations available to accommodate the full complement of memorials. However, a new deal was thrashed out with Barnsley Council, which allowed volunteers to put up the display - without infringing the Highways Act, which the council is bound to honour. That has meant finding new locations for some, including St Helen’s Catholic Primary School and Allendale Building Supplies, which have both allowed their railings to be used. It means they will be in place for the parade, which starts at Hoyland Cemetery at 10.50am on the morning of November 9, halting for a service at the war memorial before continuing into the centre of Hoyland, where refreshments will be served outdoors at the market. Marshals will be in place on the day to ensure those attending are kept safe. The Remembrance and Parade Group are responsible for the upkeep of Hoyland war memorial, and others in the area, and get financial support from the local Ward Alliance, which has a council budget to spend.