Poll reveals Conisbrough Castle among Brits' top choice for ashes spreading

Conisbrough Castle has made it into the top 30 places Brits would like to have their ashes spread

RacingClub.com asked 3,000 Brits hypothetically where they would like their ashes spread, with Stone Henge in Wiltshire taking the top spot.

But the research revealed Conisbrough Castle – the original 12th century stone building which inspired Sir Walter Scott's historical novel Ivanhoe – made it into the top 30 out of 250 places at 29.

A RacingClub.com spokesperson said: “When it comes to final wishes, being buried in a cemetery or having one’s ashes spread in a private garden is often the standard procedure.

“However, this is not always possible due to full cemeteries and legal restrictions on where ashes can be spread.

“But what if there were no restrictions?

“We sought to answer this question by surveying 3,000 Brits, asking them hypothetically where they would have their ashes spread.”

Conisbrough Castle was described as having “a rich history dating back to the Norman conquest, offering stunning views and a connection to South Yorkshire’s medieval past.”

The only other South Yorkshire site to make the top 250 was Sheffield's Botanical Gardens at 68.

“The results of this survey offer a fascinating insight into the places that hold the most sentimental value for Brits,”added the spokesperson.

“Whether it's iconic landmarks, places of natural beauty, or cultural institutions, it's clear that, given the choice, people would like their final resting place to be somewhere that resonates with their personal journey and the collective memory of the nation.”