Policing plan sees drop in 'nuisance off-road bikes'

ROBUST PLAN: Police have worked alongside partners to target the offenders

A TARGETED neighbourhood policing plan to tackle nuisance off-road bikes in the south of Doncaster has seen offenders identified and officers seizing bikes across Denaby and Conisbrough.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After concerns were raised by residents in the area regarding an increase in anti-social behaviour due to off-road bikes, Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team developed a plan to tackle the issue earlier this year.

The reports included a cohort of teenage and young riders riding bikes without helmets and on pavements, posing a serious risk of harm to themselves and the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In one incident in December last year, a 14-year-old boy was left with serious injuries after colliding with a car in the area.

Sgt Christopher MacLeod said: "The issue of off-road bikes in the Denaby and Conisbrough area is something that has always been on our radar and we've always had measures in place to tackle it.

"However, following a spike in reported incidents, we worked alongside partners to develop a more robust plan to target the offenders and reduce the risk to the public.

"We have worked alongside partners in the council and St Leger Housing to identify offenders, monitor their activities and take positive action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the first few months of 2025, we gathered intelligence and information on a group of 15 riders and since then, with appropriate evidence to hand, we have been able to issue them with community protection warnings."

CPWs are formal written warnings given to an individual engaging in persistent and ongoing anti-social behaviour.

Anyone who breaches a CPW could then be issued with a community protection notice and face further prosecution in the future.

PC Dale Merchant said: "As many of our offenders are under the age of 18, we have found that CPWs can be effective as an alternative to seeking formal criminal justice against young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've issued eight CPWs to offenders and, so far, there have been no reported breaches from any offenders given these warnings.

"We have started to see a reduction in reports of off-road bikes in the area and thanks to the amount of information gathered, we have been able to build a really strong intelligence picture of where and when the offending is taking place.”