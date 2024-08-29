South Yorkshire Police have issued the ticket scam warning to Oasis fans

POLICE fraud experts have warned South Yorkshire Oasis fans to beware of potential tricksters at work in the scramble for tickets.

They warn of the potential perils of buy tickets from secondary outlets, like social media, which lack the safeguards of official ticket agencies.

Some want money upfront, with a promise of then sending tickets by post or email, which does not happen.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police advise to buy only from trusted sources and to use credit cards for additional payment protection.