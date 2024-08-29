Police warn Oasis fans to beware in the scrabble for tickets this weekend
POLICE fraud experts have warned South Yorkshire Oasis fans to beware of potential tricksters at work in the scramble for tickets.
They warn of the potential perils of buy tickets from secondary outlets, like social media, which lack the safeguards of official ticket agencies.
Some want money upfront, with a promise of then sending tickets by post or email, which does not happen.
South Yorkshire Police advise to buy only from trusted sources and to use credit cards for additional payment protection.