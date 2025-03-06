Police teams to be deployed to ‘unsafe’ Broom Lane crossing after concerns raised

Broom Lane zebra crossing. Pic by Kerrie Beddows

A senior council figure has reassured residents that a police team will be deployed to an ‘unsafe’ zebra crossing in Rotherham, after safety concerns were raised.

During yesterday’s (March 5) full council meeting of Rotherham Council, Cllr Paul Thorp asked if any safety measures would be taken at the Broom Lane crossing, after social media videos showed multiple vehicles failing to stop as parents tried to cross the road with their children.

Cllr Thorp highlighted the danger at the crossing, particularly during the busy school run periods. He added that the problem has been exacerbated since the crossing attendant gave notice, making it even more challenging for parents and children to cross safely, and asked what actions the council would take to address the issue.

In response, Cllr Robert Taylor assured the meeting that council officers are working closely with the central neighbourhood policing team. He explained that they are preparing to deploy a team to the location at various times, which could help provide some community reassurance and improve driving standards temporarily.

Cllr Thorp suggested that the council should seek funding from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority for safer crossings, rather than prioritising them as a “sideline” to cycle lane funding. Cllr Taylor acknowledged the point and confirmed that the council has already placed an advert for the crossing patrol position to ensure long-term staffing.

At a zebra crossing, drivers must give way to pedestrians who have moved onto the crossing. Pedestrians should wait until traffic has stopped from both directions before crossing.