Police spend more than 1,100 hours tackling ASB in Rotherham
South Yorkshire Police clocked up more than 5,000 hours in high visibility officer patrols dealing with ASB between July and November this year, with 1,152 in Rotherham.
Doncaster had the highest number of officer patrol hours with 1,362 – just ahead of Barnsley's 1,332 – while 1,211 hours were logged in Sheffield as part of the force-wide operation aimed at reducing ASB rates and improving the area for businesses and residents.
In total, 48 areas across South Yorkshire were identified as 'hotspot areas' – with 12 in each district – and police made 28 arrests in the region.
The patrols were conducted by police officers and street wardens from each local authority, while the off-road bike team were also involved and local neighbourhood policing teams led extra days of action in each of the identified areas.
Chf Insp John Mallows, who led the operation, said: “We want everyone to feel that South Yorkshire is a safe place to live.
“Anti-social behaviour can have lasting and devastating effects on local communities and can include noise, littering, off-road nuisance bikes, drug and alcohol misuse and begging.
“We have responsibility over some of these behaviours and your local council has responsibility over others – this is why it is important that we work with partners to tackle these issues together.”
One shop owner said the patrols were effective in disrupting youths, and a resident added drug dealing no longer occurred outside his home.