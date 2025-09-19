Police seek wanted Rotherham man

WANTED: Liam Walsh is also known by Liam West, Levi Fox, and Kevin Walsh

SOUTH Yorkshire Police are appealing for help from the public to find a Rotherham man wanted in connection with offences including two robberies in the town.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Walsh, (25) – who is also known by Liam West, Levi Fox, and Kevin Walsh – is wanted in connection with two robberies, 11 shoplifting incidents, and four of entering a location when prohibited from doing so, between August 17 and September 14.

The majority of incidents took place across Rotherham, with one incident of shoplifting occurring in Cortonwood, Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walsh is described as white, of slim build, 6ft 1in tall, and is clean shaven with short straight black hair.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “If you see Walsh, please do not approach him but instead call 999.

“If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.

Please quote investigation number 14/145766/25 when you get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can access our online portal here https://orlo.uk/9jDA9.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

“Call their UK contact centre on freephone 0800 555, 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/PiM6b.