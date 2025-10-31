Police seek help to find missing Dearne Valley woman

MISSING: Susan, aged 65, was last seen on Highgate Lane in Goldthorpe

POLICE are seeking help to find missing Dearne Valley woman Susan.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Susan, aged 65, was last seen on Highgate Lane in Goldthorpe at 7.14am today (Friday, October 31), heading in the direction of Bolton-upon-Dearne.

“She has not been seen or heard from since and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“Susan is described as a white woman, 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build, and with grey hair.

“She was last seen wearing grey trousers and a dark coloured jacket, and she may be wearing glasses.

“Have you seen Susan?

“Do you know where she might be?

“If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101.

"Please quote incident number 228 of October 31 2025 when you get in touch.

“You can contact us online here.”