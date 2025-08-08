Police seek help finding wanted Rotherham man with distinctive tattoos

WANTED: Rotherham man Dale Glover who has two distinctive tattoos.

POLICE are appealing for help to find wanted Rotherham man Dale Glover who has two distinctive tattoos.

Glover (36) is wanted in connection with a report of criminal damage.

He is also wanted on recall to prison.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Glover, who is known to frequent Rotherham town centre and the Parkgate area, is described as a white man, with short blonde hair, light facial hair and around 5ft 8ins tall.

“He has a star tattoo on his left hand and the initials DG tattooed on his left ear. “Have you seen Glover?

“Do you know where he might be?

“If you see Glover, please call us immediately on 999.

“If you have any other information that could help us find him, please call 101 or get in touch online via our website.

“You can report information via our online portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

When you get in touch, please quote investigation number 14/118603/25

“If you wish to submit information anonymously, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.