Police seek help finding wanted Rotherham man

POLICE are appealing to the public for help finding Jack Holland (28) who is wanted in connection with robbery, theft, and fraud offences.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The reported robbery took place at a shop on The Bridleway in Rotherham on August 30.

“Holland is also wanted in connection with ten reports of theft from Home Bargains in Parkgate between May 16 and September 20, and one at Morrisons in Swinton on August 29.

“He is also wanted in connection with a report of fraud relating to an incident on June 26.

“Holland is described as white, of slim build, 5ft 5ins tall, with short brown hair and facial stubble.

“He also has a tattoo of a woman’s name on his neck.

“Holland is believed to be in Rotherham and has links to Parkgate and Rawmarsh.

“Officers believe that Holland knows he is wanted and that he is actively evading police.

“If you see Holland, please do not approach him but instead call 999.

“If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.

“Please quote incident number 1044 of August 30 2025 when you get in touch. “You can access our online portal here – https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

“Call their UK contact centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form.”