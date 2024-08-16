Police release more appeal images after Manvers hotel riot – do you recognise these people?

The images have been released following mass disorder in Rotherham on August 4

POLICE have issued more images of people they wish to identify following the Manvers hotel riot.

Information can be submitted via the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY24C05-PO1?_gl=1*mht88y*_ga*MzQzNTI5Mjk1LjE3MjAwNzgxNjk.

Use the reference number on the photo when sending information.

You can also call 101, quoting incident 239 of August 4.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

All of the photos are available on the SYP Facebook page.