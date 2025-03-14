Police release E-fit following reported indecent exposure

Police would like to identify this man

POLICE officers investigating reports of a man indecently exposing himself to a woman in Denaby Main have released an E-fit image of a man they want to identify.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On September 30 2024 at 9.35am it is reported that a man exposed himself to a 39-year-old woman on Doncaster Road near to the junction of School Walk, in Denaby Main.

“The man, who was believed to be in a white Vauxhall Corsa at the time of the alleged offence, also made lewd comments to the woman.

“Since this investigation was launched, our officers have explored several lines of enquiry and gathered intelligence.

“We are now sharing an E-fit image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the incident as he may be able to help officers with enquiries.

“The man is described as Middle Eastern, in his early 20s, of average height and build, and with short dark brown hair.

"He also has dark stubble.

“If you recognise this man, please get in touch online or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 14/175395/24.

“You can access our online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.”