An investigation is currently under way after a 17-year-old girl was walking along Rotherham Road, Maltby, at around 5pm on Tuesday, December 12, when a man in a silver car pulled up alongside her.A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “It was then reported that the man sexually assaulted the girl before he made off.”The man involved in the incident is described as white, in his late 30s to early 40s, with dark facial stubble, shaved head and dark brown, thick eyebrows.He also had a Yorkshire accent and was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie top and a white t-shirt underneath.Anyone with information can report to South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident 629 of December 15.