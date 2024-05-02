Illegal bikers were spotted riding in Tickhill.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that around 11.46am on April 27 a number of men were seen riding illegal motorcycles along Castlegate.

“The men are thought to be aged between 20 and 30 years old.

“Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

“Do you recognise them?

“If you can help, you can pass information to the South Yorkshire Police Off Road Bike Team via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.

“Please quote incident number 918 of 30/04 when you get in touch.”

Visit the online portal – www.smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/