DETECTIVES have issued CCTV images following a robbery and assault at Meadowhall railway station.

British Transport Police want to speak to this man

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “The incident happened at around 5.45pm on Sunday, October 29.

“It was reported that two teenage boys were on platform two at Meadowhall station when they were approached by two young men, who made threats of violence towards them.

“One of the victims had money stolen from him while the second victim was assaulted.

“The two victims were then chased through the station and over the station bridge.

“Officers would like to speak to the two young men in the images released who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.”

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2300128951.