Police recover gun and drugs following traffic stop

A MAN has been arrested after armed police recovered a firearm and Class A drugs following a traffic stop in Rotherham.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Those involved in crime are more likely to take greater risks on our roads and have a lack of regard for other road user’s safety, and often a traffic stop can highlight greater criminality.

“On Sunday (September 21) at 1pm armed officers patrolling Whiston sighted a blue Volkswagen Golf on Green Lane and requested the driver to stop due to the manner of their driving.

“The driver, a 29-year-old man compliantly stopped and was willing to speak to the officers.

“During a search of the vehicle, officers quickly found a firearm hidden under the passenger car seat, over 30 small bags, believed to contain Class A drugs in a door panel, with cash and pellets.

“The driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of drugs with intent to supply.”

Chf Insp Jon Greaves said: “This is great proactive work by eagle-eyed officers and has led to a firearm with the potential to cause great harm within our communities being seized, as well as removing drugs from the streets.

“Gun crime has no place in South Yorkshire, and those who possess weapons to cause fear and harm will be prosecuted.

“The man arrested has since been released on police bail while our inquiry continues.”