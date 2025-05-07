Police powers authorised following disorder incidents

Authorisations have been granted for officers to use Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014

POLICE powers have been authorised in an area of Rotherham today (Wednesday, May 7) after several arrests were made following two linked incidents of disorder in which four people were injured

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Authorisations have been granted for officers to use Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, which gives them powers to disperse people from an area to help minimise crime and disorder.

“This is in force in and around the Ferham Park Avenue area and will last until 11.44am on Friday, May 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yesterday (Tuesday, May 6) at 3.37pm we received reports of a disturbance in Ferham Park Avenue.

Officers attended and detained four people.

Three people received minor injuries during the incident.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.

A 46-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in custody.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. She has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

“Later that day at 10.30pm, we responded to reports of a disturbance on the same road.

“Officers attended and a man was found with a slash wound.

“He was taken to hospital where he remains.

“Three men were detained by officers at the scene.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, affray and possessing a bladed article.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

“All three men remain in police custody.”

Chf Insp James Bennett said: "This order has been put in place in prevent any further disorder and keep the public safe.

“We are working hard to investigate these incidents and will provide updates when we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be a heightened police presence in the area today, with local neighbourhood officers conducting proactive high-visibility patrols.

“If you have any concerns or questions, please do stop and speak to officers – they are there to help you."