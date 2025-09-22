Police patrols following firearms discharge in Goldthorpe

POLICE PRESENCE: A patrol plan is in place in the area today following the incident

A POLICE patrol plan is in place in Goldthorpe today after a man allegedly discharged a firearm at two properties at the weekend.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Last night (Sunday, September 21) at 7.39pm we were called to reports of a firearms discharge on Hope Avenue, Rotherham.

“It is alleged that a man discharged a firearm at two properties at around 3am on Sunday, causing damage to both properties, before fleeing the scene on foot.

“The victim initially believed the noise was a firework, but later saw the damage caused by the discharge and reported to us.

“The properties were occupied at the time of the reported discharge but thankfully no injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

“Officers attended and found evidence consistent with a firearms discharge at the location.

“They remain on scene carrying out their enquiries.

Chf Insp Kevin Bradley, of the Rotherham Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Gun crime has no place in our communities and we will continue to work at pace to find those responsible.

“A patrol plan is in place in the area today and in the coming days to provide visibility and reassurance to residents who will rightly be concerned by these events.

“It is only through chance that no-one was injured as a result of this reckless incident, which took place whilst residents were asleep in their beds.

“We are determined to find the individual responsible and bring them to justice.

"However, we need the help of the community to tackle gun crime, and if you have any information that could aid our investigation, I am asking you to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information which could help our investigation is being asked to call 101 or report online, quoting reference number 795 of September 21 2025.

“You can contact us online here https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlo.

“We understand that some may not feel comfortable reporting to police directly and would prefer to do so anonymously. “The independent charity, Crimestoppers, can be contacted via 0800 555 111 or their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”