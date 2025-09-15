Police op sees '100 miles of rural routes proactively patrolled'

WORKING TOIGETHER: The Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team joined with Rotherham Neighbourhood Policing Teams to carry out Operation Hawthorne

POLICE patrolled more than 100 miles of routes – and visited 17 farms in Rotherham - during an operation focuses on communities in the more rural areas of the region at the weekend.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team joined with Rotherham Neighbourhood Policing Teams and carried out Operation Hawthorne across the district on Saturday (September 13) , engaging with communities, including landowners and farmers, and tackling crimes which affect them most such as the use of off-road vehicles, theft of agricultural equipment livestock and plants, illegal hunting and poaching, and fly tipping.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “During the day, over 100 miles of rural routes were proactively patrolled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While the patrols act as a strong deterrence to those seeking to commit crime in the area, officers also used it as an opportunity to identify any weaknesses in fencing and access points, where stronger enforcement can be taken to stop those committing crime.

“Officers visited 17 farms across Rotherham, speaking to those who live and work the land.

“Feedback from our rural communities is important to us and helps us shape our patrols, operations and targeted activity.

“Quarterly engagement meetings are held in each district and we continue to urge those affected by rural crime or living in the rural communities to come and meet and speak to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chf Insp Pete Spratt, leading the work on rural and wildlife crime said: "We know that our rural communities are disproportionally affected by certain types of crimes such as off-road bikes, fly tipping, theft of machinery and killing of livestock.

“We also understand the impact that these crimes have on farmers’ livelihoods and the emotional significance.

“Rural crime is a priority for our force, and we are continuing to invest in our officers’ training to identify and investigate rural crime, with the number of wildlife and crime officers doubling in recent years.

“Over the past month, we have also been upskilling 100 staff in our Force Control Room to have a greater awareness of rural crime and ensuring all crime is captured during the reporting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the day, partners from Rotherham Council joined officers with the launch of their new CCTV van.

The van, fitted with all-round cameras, can capture suspects in the act, vehicles involved and provide officers with vital intelligence and evidence to put those responsible before the courts.

On Saturday, officers carried out stops and checks of vans and tipper vehicles passing through hotspot areas.

One man was arrested for environmental crime.

CI Spratt added: "Operation Hawthorne gives us the opportunity to engage with our rural communities, offer crime prevention and show them how to report and collect evidence so we can secure convictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that we are stronger with our communities’ help. We can’t be everywhere, but by working together, ensuring our officers and resources are targeted effectively, we can tackle rural crime.

“If you have information or intelligence about those responsible for the use of nuisance motorcycles, quads and off-road vehicles, please let us know.”