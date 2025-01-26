Police lift the lid on alarm dog attack statistics

Alarming figures: Now police want dog owners to take more care

ALMOST three people were injured every day in incidents involving dangerous dogs last year in South Yorkshire, police have revealed.

Some of those needed surgery as a result and some have been left with permanent physical and mental scars as a result.

The force dealt with almost five incidents a day, on average, over the 12 months, with some of the victims being children.

Seventy three of those hurt were aged under three, with 347 younger than 15.

Many happened in the Rotherham and Dearne districts, with one man, Jon Robinson, awarded a bravery commendation after tackling a Japanese Akita dog near his home in Mansion Park, Thurnscoe.

That animal had attacked to children earlier, but Jon was able to get it under control without further harm being done.

The scale of problems comes despite increasingly tight legislation around some breeds of dogs, which have either been banned or put under tight controls.

However, police are now calling for action from within communities to improve safety.

Chf Insp Emma Cheney said it was accepted the majority of dog owners were responsible, but added there were a minority who posed a threat to innocent people.

Those most at risk are children in homes with a potentially dangerous dog, because they are less likely spot - and react to - warning signs.

Chf Insp Cheney said: “Everyone thinks it won’t happen to them, that their dog wouldn’t hurt anyone, but any dog, of any breed has the ability to cause harm.

“We will never know how many bites or injuries owners’ actions have prevented but we are thankful for those who put measures in place; teaching children how to interact with dogs, respect their boundaries, being responsible while out walking, it all makes a difference.”

Police say they have taken a pro-active approach to policing communities in a way which reduces the risk, but that came at a price.

They have asked that children and dogs should never be left together unattended, however friendly the dog may be regarded, and that devices like stair gates may be needed to keep children and dogs apart.

When walking, dog owners are asked to use leads in public space and beware of other dogs while out walking. There are specific legal restrictions on some breeds.