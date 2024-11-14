Police have launched an investigation

POLICE are hunting the owner of two dogs on the loose in Rotherham after one of the bull breeds approached a man and attempted to bite him and his dog.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On Wednesday, November 6 at 1.30pm it is reported a man was walking his dog in the field directly behind the allotments on Avenue Road in Wath when two bull breed dogs approached him and one attempted to bite him and his dog.

“The dog that attempted to cause injury is believed to be a white large built dog with brown patches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The dogs are reported to have then ran in the direction towards the allotments.

“We’re keen to hear from the owner of these dogs, anyone who witnessed the incident or knows of their whereabouts, or who may have CCTV footage covering the area.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 quoting incident number 486 of November 6 2024 or via the online portal www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.