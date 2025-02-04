Police investigation after cyclist dies following RTC
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On Saturday, February 1 at 6.25pm we received reports of a road traffic collision on High Street in Maltby, Rotherham.
“It is understood a cyclist was travelling in the direction of High Street at the junction with Manor Road, from the direction of the junction with Braithwell Road, when he was involved in a collision with a pink Peugeot 208.
“Emergency services attended but despite the efforts of everyone, the man aged 50 was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“The man’s family has been informed and is being supported by officers.
“We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, has footage of the collision, or was in the area at the time.”
Get in touch online - https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/ - or by calling 101 quoting incident number 856 of February 1, 2025.