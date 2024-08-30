Police have launched an appeal for information about the assault

POLICE are investigating after a man in a wheelchair was left unconscious following an assault near a church.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On Friday, August 16, around 7pm, it is reported that a woman assaulted a man in a wheelchair on Highthorn Road, Kilnhurst.

“The man was near St Thomas Church when a car is alleged to have stopped near him.

“A woman is then reported to have exited the vehicle and sprayed an unknown substance in his face, causing the man to lose consciousness.

“The woman is then reported to have re-entered her car and left the scene.

“She is described as white, in her 20s, of slim build and with short blonde hair.

“She is believed to have been wearing jean shorts, pink crop top and white Crocs sandals with charms on.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at this time and may have witnessed the incident or can provide any dash-cam footage or CCTV which could help the investigation.

“If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.

“Please quote incident number 897 of August 16 2024 when you get in touch.”

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call the UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an anonymous online form at www.Crimestoppers-uk.org.