Police explain why they shot two dogs dead in Rotherham

Cramfit Road between North Anston and Dinnington

South Yorkshire police have explained why they shot dead two dogs in Rotherham woodland, an incident which sparked anger in parts of the community.

The animals were killed on land off Cramfit Road in North Anston yesterday (Monday).

There was an immediate reaction online with locals accusing the force of being trigger-happy.

One man on social media claimed: "Little men with big guns just shot a dog by Bluebells Wood, I nearly had it on lead until they turned up."

That post led to further accusations.

Police had "a 'shoot first ask questions later' policy when it comes to dogs" a Facebook poster alleged.

Another added: "Found guilty and sentenced to death on the word of one person."

Another contributor asked why: "Don't the police just use tranquiliser guns instead of killing these poor dogs. Breaks my heart."

And finally: "It’s disgusting… shooting two innocent dogs for escaping and having a run round makes my blood boil."

A police spokesperson said they had responded after complaints that horses had been chased and then attacked.

"At 1.25pm today (Monday 31 March), we responded to reports of two dogs, believed to be an XL Bully and a large mixed breed, being dangerously out of control on woodland near Cramfit Road, with no owner at the scene.

"We received reports that the dogs were chasing two horses and one of the horses had been bitten.

"A number of members of the public were in the immediate area, including children who were playing nearby.

"Due to the ongoing risk posed by the dogs to the public, other animals, and our officers, it was necessary to shoot the dogs."

The spokesperson said they had launched an investigation into "how the dogs became loose. Anyone with information is asked to get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 429 of 31 March 2025."

Police can be empowered to shoot dangerous dogs if the dog "poses an immediate and serious threat to the safety of the public, themselves, or other animals," and if other measures to control the dog have failed or are impractical.