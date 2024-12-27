Police expect high demand on New Year's Eve
Through December, an average of 1,500 people a day have been in touch with the force’s call centre at Atlas Court, with that figure rising on busy periods like ‘mad Friday and Christmas Eve.
They are anticipating at least 1,800 calls on New Year’s Eve and the early part of New Year’s Day.
As a result, they are asking people to use their online service for reporting non-emergencies over the festive period.
That will keep call handlers free to deal with 999 emergencies more quickly.
Chief Supt Cherie Buttle said: "We're heading into one of the busiest periods in the calendar for our force control room and I'd like to urge everyone reporting a non-emergency to do so online.
Residents can contact police online by following the link: Report | South Yorkshire Police