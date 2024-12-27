Police expect high demand on New Year's Eve

Appeal: Police are asking for online contact

POLICE expect New Year’s Eve could be the busiest day of the festive season for calls from the public.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through December, an average of 1,500 people a day have been in touch with the force’s call centre at Atlas Court, with that figure rising on busy periods like ‘mad Friday and Christmas Eve.

They are anticipating at least 1,800 calls on New Year’s Eve and the early part of New Year’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, they are asking people to use their online service for reporting non-emergencies over the festive period.

That will keep call handlers free to deal with 999 emergencies more quickly.

Chief Supt Cherie Buttle said: "We're heading into one of the busiest periods in the calendar for our force control room and I'd like to urge everyone reporting a non-emergency to do so online.

Residents can contact police online by following the link: Report | South Yorkshire Police