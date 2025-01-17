Police concerns grow for Rotherham man missing since Monday
It is believed the 45 year old, named only as Manuvelpillia, arrived at Meadowhall following a coach journey from Leicestershire.
He is described as South Asian, around 5ft 8ins, medium build, with short black hair and a beard by South Yorkshire Police.
He is believed to be wearing black jeans, a brown jumper, black jacket, and black and white shoes.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Manuvelpillai’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him or who has information about where he might be.
Anyone who can help should pass information to police through their online portal or by calling 101. Caller should quote incident number 305 of 15 January 2025 when they get in touch.
Access to the police online portal is available at: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/