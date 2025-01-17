Missing: Have you seen this man?

POLICE are asking for help to trace a Rotherham man missing since he travelled back to South Yorkshire from Leicester on Monday.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed the 45 year old, named only as Manuvelpillia, arrived at Meadowhall following a coach journey from Leicestershire.

He is described as South Asian, around 5ft 8ins, medium build, with short black hair and a beard by South Yorkshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is believed to be wearing black jeans, a brown jumper, black jacket, and black and white shoes.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Manuvelpillai’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him or who has information about where he might be.

Anyone who can help should pass information to police through their online portal or by calling 101. Caller should quote incident number 305 of 15 January 2025 when they get in touch.

Access to the police online portal is available at: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/