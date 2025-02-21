Police concerns grow for missing Dearne woman
Identified only as Lesley, age 58, she was last seen leaving her home on Wednesday at 4.45pm in the Bolton-upon-Dearne area. She is reported to have been in the Wath-upon-Dearne area of Rotherham around 11am yesterday.
Lesley is described as being white, medium build, 5ft 1ins tall, and with brown shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey hoodie, khaki coat, a white hat, and light blue trainers.
South Yorkshire Police officers are concerned for Lesley's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her or has information that could assist with enquiries.
Anyone who can help, should pass information to police online or by calling 101. Callers should quote incident number 656 of 20 February 2025 when they get in touch.
South Yorkshire Police can be contacted online at: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.
