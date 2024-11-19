Cruise control: Police take a 'robust' stance on illegal drivers

POLICE have revealed the extent of measures they will take against offenders attending car ‘meets’ in Rotherham, after 50 vehicles were rounded up on the A57.

Officers even called in air support when they closed the road, between Todwick roundabout and junction 31 on the M1.

That meant, in addition to their own work on the ground, officers were able to fall back on evidence recorded from above by the National Police Air Service.

Their footage allowed traffic officers to take action against offenders both on the day and afterwards.

Details of that crackdown, on August 10, have only just been released - as it emerged officers shut down a section of the Dearne Valley Parkway on Saturday, penning in those attending a similar, unofficial, ‘meet’, where some had cars seized and others were given tickets for less serious offences.

Senior officers insist they are not being killjoys, but rather helping to ensure the whole community remains safe and have promised ‘meets’ which cause anti-social behaviour and put people at risk will get a “robust” police response.

Roads policing Insp Matt Collings said: “As roads policing officers, we understand the passion and enthusiasm for cars, but showcasing your vehicle needs to be in a safe way, respectful for those living in the area.

“We have built up a good relationship with some of the known groups of enthusiasts operating in the area, who inform us of their meets and have come to operate really well within the boundaries of the law.

“Unfortunately, there are some that do not do the same, and occasionally we also see new groups popping up.

“Our message is clear: the roads of South Yorkshire are not a race track.

“We are warning anyone thinking of taking part in meets such as the one at the weekend, where they have no regard for the law or the safety of the public, they will have action taken against them.

“We can seize vehicles that are being driven in an anti-social manner and will carry out thorough checks of insurance, licence and modifications.

“We may also report concerns to your insurance companies.

“We are not here to spoil the fun of people with a legitimate interest, but we must ensure that any events are safe and don’t put anyone at risk,” he said.