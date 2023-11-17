POLICE are on the scene in Rotherham and Barnsley following a firearms discharge at a property last night that has been linked to arson attacks.

A SYP officer

Officers were called to Hanover Street in Thurnscoe at 6.21pm last night (November 16) following reports of a firearms discharge and vehicle arson.

Police found “damage to the property’s windows consistent with a firearm being used” and a vehicle on fire outside the address.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “A short time later, at 9.07pm, we received a further report of a vehicle deliberately set alight on South Drive in Bolton-on-Dearne, and a second arson attack, two minutes later at 9.09pm at a gymnasium on High Street.

“While no one was injured during the incidents we cannot ignore the risk that these occurrences pose to innocent members of the public.

“We are working around the clock to identify those involved and are asking for the community’s help.”

Barnsley Supt Emma Wheatcroft said: “We will not tolerate the risk that violent criminals with guns pose to our communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We need to know who is involved in gun crime and where they are storing guns.

“We need our communities to talk to us and to share information, no matter how small you believe it to be.

“Greater intelligence enables us to execute warrants, arrest more suspects, and, ultimately, put those responsible behind bars.

“If you have information about those involved in last night’s incidents I urge you to speak to us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Please contact us online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 769 of November 16, 2023.

“We know not everyone is comfortable speaking to us.

“You can remain anonymous by speaking to independent charity Crimestoppers - www.crimestoppers.org.uk - or 0800 555 111.”