A police car and tape at the scene on Westgate

A 37-YEAR-OLD woman has been arrested after a 29-year-old man was stabbed and taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 1.29pm yesterday (Thursday, August 15) to reports of an injured man at Millfold Rise, Rotherham.

“A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for a stab wound and was released later that day.

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault, and remains in custody at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate other suspects involved in this incident.

“Anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 492 of 15 August 2024 when you get in touch.

“You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”