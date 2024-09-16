Wanted: This offender is being sought by police

POLICE investigating an incident of indecent exposure in Rotherham have released an e-fit image of a man they want to trace.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 13 August, at 10.45am it was reported a man exposed himself on Masborough Street, near Rotherham town centre.

South Yorkshire police said the man was reported to be stood next to an off-white minivan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is described as white, five feet seven inches tall and aged early 40s.

He was reported to be wearing grey trousers and a blue shirt.

Anyone who can help identify the offender can pass information to police via the South Yorkshire Police online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 319 of 13 August 2024 when you get in touch.

The online portal is available here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Information can also be reported anonymously via the Crimestoppers service, on freephone 0800 555 111 or via a form on their website, www.crimestoppers-uk.org.http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org