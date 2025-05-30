Police appeal for help to find missing Caroline
The woman, who police have identified only as Caroline, is described as a white woman, approximately 5ft 4ins tall, with shoulder length blonde hair.
Caroline has a lip piercing and a stud between her lip and cheek. She is believed to be wearing a black top, dark bottoms and carrying a bag for life. Caroline is also understood to have a small dog, thought to be a pug, with her.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Caroline's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen or heard from her.
“Have you seen Caroline?
“Do you know where she might be? “If you can help, you can pass information to us by following this link: https://orlo.uk/39oEX, or by calling 101.
“Please quote incident number 1081 of May 29 2025 when you get in touch.”