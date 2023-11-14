Police appeal for help finding wanted man with links to Edlington
Neale (25) who has links to Edlington, is wanted in connection with an alleged burglary in the Carcroft area of Doncaster.
A force spokesperson said: “It is reported that on Thursday, September 7 between 10am and 1pm, high value watches and jewellery were stolen from a property in New Street.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We have carried out a range of enquiries since this was reported to us and now we are asking for the public’s help to trace Neale as we believe he may have information which could assist our enquiries.
“We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Neale recently, or knows where he may be staying.”
Neale is also known to frequent the Askern and Armthorpe areas of Doncaster.
Anyone with information can report to South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 491 of September 7, 2023.