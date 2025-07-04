Police appeal for help finding wanted man
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Herring, aged 24, is wanted on recall to prison, and in connection with an alleged robbery in Rotherham.
“We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Herring recently, or knows where he may be staying.
“Herring is described as of slim build, 5ft 11ins tall, with short brown hair and a beard. He is known to frequent Rotherham town centre.
“If you see Herring, please do not approach him but instead call 999.
“If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us online or by calling 101 – please quote investigation number14/74942/25 when you get in touch.
“You can contact us online here www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.
“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
“Call their UK contact centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”