Poetry to podcasts - courtyard turns creative playground

GET CREATIVE: Workshops will be available throughout September

ORGANISATIONS have come together to deliver a month-long programme of creative workshops for Rotherham residents, encouraging participants to learn new skills and rekindle old hobbies.

From circus skills to textiles, poetry to podcasting, open mics and much more, there are creative workshops running every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday until September 25 in the courtyard of Imperial Buildings on Rotherham high street.

Creative Lives, in partnership with Flux Rotherham, BBC Radio Sheffield and Children’s Capital of Culture, have programmed the free, drop-in workshops for children, teenagers, young people and adults to get creative juices flowing in the borough.

BBC Radio Sheffield has also moved into a pop-up studio at Imperial Building this month, to increase its coverage of Rotherham.

Creative Lives’ chief executive Robin Simpson said: “This project exemplifies our mission of building creative communities by bringing people together, celebrating local creativity, and demonstrating how collaborative creative activity can strengthen civic pride and community connections.”

For the full programme of events and activities, head to www.creative-lives.org/rotherhamworkshops.