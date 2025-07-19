Plea to make Dame Julie's Legacy Fund a permanent fixture

Influential: Dame Julie

A LEGACY fund established in the name of Dame Julie Kenny DBE DL following her sudden death has topped £107,000 since it was launched in May.

She was renowned for her work helping others and the causes which were close to her heart and now a fresh appeal has gone out to those she has helped in the past to help support the legacy fund, to ensure it can operate permanently.

Funds will be used to support Wentworth Woodhouse, the stately home now in the hands of a preservation trust.

She was instrumental in work to bring the Grade I Listed building into the care of the trust, when it was purchased in 2017, as chair of the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust and kickstarted a 20 year regeneration programme.

The vision was for it to become a ‘house of opportunity’ for South Yorkshire’s communities but it has always had a financial challenge, in that it did not have an endowment when it passed to the trust - unlike almost all other historic homes which have gone into public ownership.

The aim of the Legacy Fund is to help correct that, by providing the ongoing financial support which will be critical to the future of the house and gardens.

Jackie Freeborn, chief executive of Rotherham Pioneers, said: “Julie’s legacy here is far reaching.

“I worked with her to lead the development of The Rotherham Story and the Pioneers, a group of business champions and community leaders advocating Rotherham as a great place to invest, do business, visit, live and learn.

“Julie dished out tough love at times, but it was always to challenge people to achieve their potential.”

“She was always willing to use her voice and influence to help and I’d urge everyone in this town who experienced that Julie Kenny magic touch to back the Legacy Fund. Rotherham Pioneers are looking to organise a fundraiser in the autumn to support the fund.”

Julie was the first female President of Rotherham Chamber of Commerce in 1998 and initiated its Women In Business Group.

Donations to the Legacy Fund can be made at a dedicated Donation Station at Wentworth Woodhouse or.via the Just Giving Link: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/damejuliekenny?utm_medium=CA&utm_source=CL